How Innovation is Changing

This post provides a quick overview of claim articles in New Things Under the Sun related to how innovation has changed over time.

Are ideas getting harder to find because of the burden of knowledge?

While each argument has holes, I argue they’re not the same holes. Stack them up and you begin to get something that holds water.

Examines a range of different lines of evidence to argue that the “size” of the typical scientific discovery may be getting smaller. Evidence is drawn from:

Examines different lines of evidence to argue that the amount of effort needed to improve a technology by a proportional amount tends to increase over time. Evidence is drawn from:

The article attributes the slowdown in technological progress in American agriculture is attributed to the stagnant level of R&D from 1980 to 2007 and the slow diffusion of innovations into agriculture, from a US economy that may also be experiencing a slowdown.

Some potential confounders, such as the impact of changing weather and rising CO2 levels on TFP growth appears to be limited but may pose a challenge in the future.

This slowdown is reflected in the decline of the 20-year growth rate of yields and total factor productivity (TFP).

American agriculture has experienced a slowdown in technological progress, defined as the efficiency of transforming inputs such as labor and land into outputs, like corn.

One study looked at what happened to mathematics when the USSR collapsed and in the West, different areas of math suddenly got different infusions of knowledge. The ones with a higher subsequent burden of knowledge ended up with bigger teams and more specialization.

More and more innovation is conducted by larger and larger teams

Evidence for the burden of knowledge shows up in a few places:

Perhaps innovation is getting harder because of the burden of knowledge: the idea that pushing the knowledge frontier requires progressively more knowledge as fields mature.

The dominance of repetitive franchises can be explained by the distinction between the behavior of major and independent studios, with the major studies focusing on making fewer movies that appeal a bit to everyone, rather than movies that appeal a lot to a small audience.

This increase is primarily due to the increase in production from independent studios (major studios have reduced their output).

The number of new US-origin movies listed on IMDb has also increased dramatically in the digital era

Review aggregators such as Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic show a steady upward trend in the quality of the best rated movies.

Despite the common perception that the movie industry is suffering from an age of decadence, the quality of movies may be increasing.

Scientists and inventors may be influenced by their personal experiences in deciding what to work on, including their gender (though gender may also matter for other reasons).

Patents developed by a majority of male inventors are more likely to relate to male-focused topics and patents developed by a majority of female inventors are more likely to relate to female-focused topics. This pattern is also seen in the products developed by startups with female founders.

Research articles with more women as authors are more likely to focus on female-related topics in biomedical research, and papers with more women coauthors are also more likely to include gender and sex analysis. In the field of history, research articles with women as authors have also tended to focus on different topics than papers by men.

There is evidence that increasing representation of women in science leads to a shift in research priorities, potentially due to increased awareness and empathy among male scientists or a mainstreaming of ideas and perspectives of women.