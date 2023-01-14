Traits of Innovative Agents

This post provides a quick overview of claim articles in New Things Under the Sun related to the characteristics of innovative people, groups, and organizations, as well as how different traits are associated with different flavors of innovation.

Younger scientists also tend to produce work that is more “disruptive” (by one measure of disruption).

Nobel Prize-winning innovations tend to be clustered among the young for conceptual and theoretical breakthroughs, while experimental breakthroughs tend to be clustered among the old.

Younger scientists are also more likely to engage in “conceptual” breakthroughs, while older innovators are more likely to engage in “experimental” innovations (where experimental here means something specific and non-standard).

Younger scientists are more likely to use recent ideas while older scientists are more likely to draw on a narrower, older set of ideas.

The trends found in the study may not apply to patented inventions.

The citations to top-cited papers produced early or in mid-career actually increase slightly (though they fall in late career).

any paper written at any career stage has an equal probability of being a scientist's most highly cited paper.

Studies indicate that papers or patents published earlier in a career are more highly cited and cited by a more diverse group of fields than those published later in a career, and that aging may limit scientific and inventive output, particularly in terms of impact and novelty.

The share of mid-career scientists in the US has decreased over the past 26 years, with an increase in the share of late career scientists, especially those over 65.

Scientists and inventors may be influenced by their personal experiences in deciding what to work on, including their gender (though gender may also matter for other reasons).

Patents developed by a majority of male inventors are more likely to relate to male-focused topics and patents developed by a majority of female inventors are more likely to relate to female-focused topics. This pattern is also seen in the products developed by startups with female founders.

Research articles with more women as authors are more likely to focus on female-related topics in biomedical research, and papers with more women coauthors are also more likely to include gender and sex analysis. In the field of history, research articles with women as authors have also tended to focus on different topics than papers by men.

There is evidence that increasing representation of women in science leads to a shift in research priorities, potentially due to increased awareness and empathy among male scientists or a mainstreaming of ideas and perspectives of women.