This post provides a quick overview of claim articles in New Things Under the Sun related to methodological questions in the study of innovation.

Do Academic Citations Measure the Impact of New Ideas?

Citation counts are often used to measure the impact of scientific knowledge, but critics argue they may not accurately reflect the influence of scientific ideas.

A recent survey found that highly cited references are more likely to reflect significant influence on scientists' own work than less cited references

Alternative methods, such as natural language processing, have been explored to measure the influence of scientific papers and are also correlated with citations

Highly cited papers are more likely to be cited outside of academia.

Positive peer review reports are also predictive of more citations