The Nature of Innovation

Argues that knowledge which is close but distinct from existing knowledge tends to be the most useful for innovation, via a few studies:

Researchers randomized to meet other researchers at a conference were most likely to collaborate with those who have an intermediate level of knowledge similarity,

A larger observational study finds people are more likely to cite each other's work and start working on similar topics if they have that same intermediate level of knowledge similarity.

The sources of ideas for patented agricultural technologies again finds near but not identical sources to be unusually well represented