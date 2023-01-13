How Science Works (or Doesn't)

This post provides a quick overview of claim articles in New Things Under the Sun related to the functioning of the modern scientific ecosystem, but not related specifically to publication bias (see this index for a guide to claim articles on that topic).

The correlation between citation counts and other measures of impact is positive but not strong; you need a lot of data.

Highly cited papers are more likely to be cited outside of academia.

Alternative methods, such as natural language processing, have been explored to measure the influence of scientific papers and are also correlated with citations

A recent survey found that highly cited references are more likely to reflect significant influence on scientists' own work than less cited references

Citation counts are often used to measure the impact of scientific knowledge, but critics argue they may not accurately reflect the influence of scientific ideas.

In general though, peer review is only weakly correlated with later impact.

At journals, higher peer review scores tend to be associated with more citations down the road, though not in all cases

At the NIH, research proposals with lower scores tend to perform worse by these metrics, as do proposals that were funded despite scores too low to normally get funding

Looks at how well correlated are peer review scores with the eventual impact of scientific research (measured in terms of journal publications, patents, and citations)

The little evidence we have suggests a model of empowered decision-making can outperform peer review, but mostly we just know very little.

At Cell (though not some other journals studied), editors favor more novel submissions, which helps correct for peer review’s apparent dislike of novel papers at this journal

In economics, journal editor taste does seem predictive of future citations, even after taking into account peer review recommendations

Another place where we see empowered individual decision-makers is among journal editors.

At both the NSF and ARPA-E, programs where individual program officers can go against peer review seem to perform reasonably well (though they may be underused at NSF).

Memorials for deceased scientists do not face the same issues related to the non-random nature of prizes, and also lead to an increase in citations for their work.

Other work has found topics that receive scientific prizes go on to receive significantly more research attention than those that do not, based on the number of citations, articles published, number of scientists working on the topic, and number of elite scientists working on the topic.

Research on the Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) investigatorship has shown prizes can steer citations towards specific research topics and increase the attention received by the research of both the award recipient and their peers working on similar topics, at least if the topic is recent and not already well known.

Professional success in new scientific research topics requires a critical mass of scholars to be active in the field. This can be achieved with credible, scarce, and public coordinating mechanisms, such as prestigious prizes and honors.

The success of these approaches in promoting change in research focus is mixed, with some evidence that more freedom from grant-seeking pressures and tenure can lead to more exploration of new topics, but other evidence suggesting that these factors have little effect.

These barriers can be overcome by creating a new consensus that a new topic is important and changing career incentives to allow more flexibility in research focus.

Scientists may be less likely to change their research focus due to the challenges of coordinating with others in the field, as well as the difficulty of making significant contributions as an outsider to the field.

There may not be a strong response to changing research needs outside of global coordinating events though, for instance, there is a weak link between the impact of changing disease burden on research focus.

Personal views on what is important can affect what scientists choose to research, as demonstrated by the strong response of the scientific community to the COVID-19 pandemic by shifting focus to researching COVID-19 related topics.

It is expensive to get researchers to change their research focus

Outside of academia, an experiment on policymakers finds those who hear a briefing on several studies allocate more money in the direction recommended by the studies than policymakers who only hear about a single study (with the same finding).

An experiment with wikipedia provides some evidence these changes are not spurious - citation patterns change when some topics (randomly) receive new wikipedia articles and others do not.

Measuring academic fields as networks of joint citations (two articles are related if cited together) publication of a literature review is associated with observable changes in field structure such as a reduction in fragmentation.

Literature reviews are cited at about twice the rate of original research within both academia and the policy world (but not general media)

Scientists and inventors may be influenced by their personal experiences in deciding what to work on, including their gender (though gender may also matter for other reasons).

Patents developed by a majority of male inventors are more likely to relate to male-focused topics and patents developed by a majority of female inventors are more likely to relate to female-focused topics. This pattern is also seen in the products developed by startups with female founders.

Research articles with more women as authors are more likely to focus on female-related topics in biomedical research, and papers with more women coauthors are also more likely to include gender and sex analysis. In the field of history, research articles with women as authors have also tended to focus on different topics than papers by men.

There is evidence that increasing representation of women in science leads to a shift in research priorities by male authors, potentially due to increased awareness and empathy among male scientists or a mainstreaming of ideas and perspectives of women.