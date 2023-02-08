This post provides a quick overview of claim articles in New Things Under the Sun that are at present not good fits for any of the other index posts.

An example of high returns to publicly funded R&D

What are the returns to R&D?

What if there are benefits to R&D beyond GDP growth?

What if R&D underestimates the true cost of developing and diffusing new technologies?

What if some of the growth benefits of technology arise for free, for example via learning by doing?

Explains the intuition behind a famous paper that shows the average return to R&D is equal to the growth rate, divided by the savings rate and the interest rate.

We’ve got some good theoretical reasons to think the return on R&D is very high, on average.

Several papers look at a specific class of R&D program - the SBIR in the USA, and SME instrument in the EU - that gives R&D grants to small firms.

These papers compare applicants to the program who barely win, to those who barely lose.

These studies suggest the grants are as effective at funding innovation at about the same level as the private sector could manage.