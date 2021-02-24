New Things Under the Sun is a living literature review on social science research about innovation. Articles come in two flavors:

claims: a narrow claim about innovation based on a synthesis of academic papers

arguments: a broad claim about innovation based on a synthesis of claims

There are also index pages, which group claim articles into topics, and provide a short description of what each is about.

The website is growing all the time as articles get added and updated: subscribe to the substack newsletter to learn what’s new.

New Things Under the Sun is created by Matt Clancy, research fellow at Open Philanthropy. You can learn more about this project on the about page.